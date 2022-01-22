Stacks (STX) Price Reaches $1.43 on Top Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Stacks has a market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $128.42 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00004001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00178234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00052630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00171821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00032909 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,261,774 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

