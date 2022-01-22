Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 204 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 134.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $186.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.82 and its 200 day moving average is $188.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $143.10 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.