Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $23.75 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

