Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,882,322. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $200.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

