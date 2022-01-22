Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 19,728 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,728 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 361,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH opened at $24.19 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

