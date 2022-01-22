Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 23.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,592,000 after acquiring an additional 419,209 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,916 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,641,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,668,000 after acquiring an additional 69,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,866,000 after acquiring an additional 916,493 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 35.1% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,775,000 after acquiring an additional 956,784 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of IAA opened at $44.52 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The business had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

