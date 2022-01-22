Analysts Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Price Target at $42.11

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

USFD opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. US Foods’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

