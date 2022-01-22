Brokerages Set JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) PT at $46.78

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.78.

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 128,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 0.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.07. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $76.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

