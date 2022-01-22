Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MHF stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0198 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 353,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

