Analysts Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.13. Driven Brands posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Driven Brands by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 611,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

