Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Down 19.5% in December

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 406,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 7.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson by 135.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ryerson by 400.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

