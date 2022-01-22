Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives $185.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.00.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,815,000 after acquiring an additional 143,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after acquiring an additional 822,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,451,000 after acquiring an additional 580,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after acquiring an additional 118,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 1.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

