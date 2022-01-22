Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Webster Financial stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 14.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 50,666 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

