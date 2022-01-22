BMO Capital Markets Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $510.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $499.04.

NYSE UNH opened at $461.17 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The company has a market capitalization of $434.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

