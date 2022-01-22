Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NYSE PLTR opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $16,457,469.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 132,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $3,446,218.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock valued at $95,864,617 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

