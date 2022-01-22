Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $291.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.82.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $243.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.13. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Amundi bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.