Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the third quarter valued at $544,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

