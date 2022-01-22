MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $229.53 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for about $7.17 or 0.00020138 BTC on popular exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $219.32 million and approximately $229.53 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MyNeighborAlice Profile

ALICE is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

