MixMarvel (MIX) Trading 32.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $44.76 million and $2.13 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

