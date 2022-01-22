Shiba Inu Market Cap Achieves $10.82 Billion (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $10.82 billion and approximately $1.93 billion worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00052498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.95 or 0.06886596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00059213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,595.20 or 1.00014219 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00054644 BTC.

Shiba Inu Coin Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

