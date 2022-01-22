US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,054 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

