Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 14,445,743 Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,445,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Kaltura at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,029,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaltura presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

Shares of KLTR stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Kaltura Inc has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.08.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

