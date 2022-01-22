Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $163.08 Million Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $163,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NYSE DCP opened at $27.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 3.41.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.