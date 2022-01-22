Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,187,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,536,000 after buying an additional 46,562 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 340,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 24,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 785,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 302.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.27.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.