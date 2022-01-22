Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Allstate by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 7,723.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after buying an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $74,876,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average is $124.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.