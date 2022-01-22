DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.24.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $109.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

