102,409 Shares in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 102,409 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Model N during the first quarter worth $395,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Model N by 16.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Model N by 23.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Model N by 24.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the second quarter worth $893,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Model N alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.81 million, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.94. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.