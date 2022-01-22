Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,963 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,538. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $33.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

