Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MRNA. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a sell rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.47.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $160.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total value of $4,910,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,000 shares of company stock worth $111,838,180. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 263.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Moderna by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

