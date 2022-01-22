Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.92.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $195.09 on Friday. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $194.02 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ecolab by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.