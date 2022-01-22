Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 861,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,796 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $32,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,549,000 after acquiring an additional 395,149 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 928,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,468,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $45.19 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

