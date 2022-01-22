UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 666,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $35,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in UDR by 110.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.66, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UDR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

