California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 95 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $36,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,150,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,154.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5,578.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,223.16. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,330.00 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $65.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,252.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

