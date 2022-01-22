Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.24 and last traded at $56.36. Approximately 106,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 152,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 115.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

