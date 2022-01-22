New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Down 4.3%

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 240,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 152,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on New Age Metals from C$0.39 to C$0.38 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$22.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

