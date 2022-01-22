FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading 0.1% Higher

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $26.03. 159,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 194,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDTT. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period.

