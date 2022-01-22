Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Approximately 6,704,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 6,184,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.43.

About Coro Energy (LON:CORO)

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Asia and the United Kingdom. The company's asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna Basin offshore Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.