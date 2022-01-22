AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,346 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 23,914 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 45,849 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Kimco Realty by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kimco Realty by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,130,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 568,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $23.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.