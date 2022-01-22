Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,945 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 142,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

