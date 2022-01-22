Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,028 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Polaris were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 69,644 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.93.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.29. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.