Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.32.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $50.58 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $187.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.72.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,926 shares of company stock worth $1,244,498 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Zai Lab by 89.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

