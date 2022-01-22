Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.56.

WTFC opened at $97.45 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $104.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

