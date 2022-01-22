Raymond James Lowers United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $67.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UAL. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post -14.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after buying an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,834,000 after acquiring an additional 104,173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after acquiring an additional 215,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

