PSI Advisors LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $624,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,419 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $612,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,024 shares of company stock worth $12,043,354. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.