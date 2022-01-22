Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $30.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.19. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $166.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 26.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 833,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,414,000 after buying an additional 172,936 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

