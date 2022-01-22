Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.