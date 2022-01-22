AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,226 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Gentex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Gentex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Gentex by 111,224.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.