AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 732 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Itron by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Itron by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Itron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Itron by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 975.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average is $76.10. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

