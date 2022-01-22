AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 12,715 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,715 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $729,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

