AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $50.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

VNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

